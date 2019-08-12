Barrage of bullets kills sleeping boy in his home

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSHB) A child was killed and a woman was injured late Saturday night when dozens of shots were fired into the Kansas City, Missouri home in which they were residing.

Officers responded to an ambulance call, and discovered two victims, a woman and a boy.

Both were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, where the child was pronounced dead.

He was identified Monday morning as 8-year-old Brian Bartlett.

His mother is listed in serious, but stable condition. She was shot in the leg.

Police said the boy was sleeping in his bed when the barrage of bullets was unleashed on the home.