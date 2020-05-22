Barbershops, salons see success, have hiccups with appointments

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Barbers and stylists are getting use to cutting and styling hair while wearing a mask, and they say that is not what is concerning them.

It’s been a week since they reopened and they hope time helps iron out some wrinkles. They also hope that customers who have not returned feel comfortable to do so in the near future.

The doors are open, but there some differences: masks being worn, temperatures being taken, and dividers between chairs. But appointments may be the biggest inconvenience for some shops.

“It’s a dream come true,” said David Nickell who got his hair cut.

It has been one week and people are still excited to get their haircut for the first time in months.

“Awe it’s really nice to get a haircut finally,” said Milton Ruffin after getting his hair cut.

Barbershops and salons have a few signs just in people forget what is expected of them.

“All of our regular clients are coming back, and we’re excited about that,” said David Carty, owner of Longview Barbershop. “We’re just kind of struggling to get people in for the time slots we have available.”

The Clintonville barbershop is now open seven days a week, and has barbers and stylists working different shifts. This helps Carty control the amount of people in the shop, but it is not always convenient as some customers get turned away.

“Different barbers have to do different things to accommodate their clients and that can be a little confusing,” said Carty.

Across town at A Cut Above The Rest, Al Edmondson sees an issue with people wanting to still walk-in for a cut.

“A lot of our seniors are not coming back right away,” said Edmondson. “People have to get use to calling in, people have to get used to making appointments, people have to get use to waiting in their cars.”

His shop taped off chairs to help practice social distancing and allow older people to sit and wait. Edmondson does not want them to wait outside or possibly leave.

He added the days of congregating at the barbershop and salons may be over, and asks customers to pack their patience, because they are just trying to ensure safety.