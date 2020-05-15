Barbershops and salons prepare to reopen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The next phase of reopening the state includes barbershops and salons, which are set to reopen May 15.

Many of those shops are doing some last minute touch ups to make sure they are ready operate under new guidelines.

The clippers will be on, and chairs will be filled as barbers and stylists welcome customers back.



“Everybody is in agreement to making this situation the best we can,” said Chris Ransom, owner of The Aftermath Design Team 2.0. “A lot of them are ecstatic. You know, they’re excited.

But some of his employees decided not to come back out of fear of COVID-19, which is still greatly affecting Ohio.

“They’re afraid,” he said. “I don’t believe in living in fear. I believe in living cautious.”



Ransom said they’re cleaning, making sure they have their gloves and hand sanitizer and are staying mentally prepared to operate under COVID-19 guidelines.

“This is something new,” he said. “How do you actually prepare for something you can’t see?”



Ransom is opening his new shop in Whitehall, but he is leaving the memory of his old one on the east side of Columbus.

“It’s kind of bitter sweet,” he said.



A few days after the state closed barbershops due to COVID-19, he received an offer to sell his shop on east Livingston. It helped him financially through this pandemic, but he couldn’t even say goodbye to his customers.

“This is a neighborhood I invested in for 30 years of my life,” Ransom said.



On top of that, he’s ushering in a barbershop with new requirements and said there are still some questions he needs to answer.

“We’re not for sure if we’re going to stay open as long as we would normally stay open or if we’re just going to cut our hours so we won’t have so many people during the day,” Ransom said.



He spent the last three weeks painting and cleaning. One day before he is set to open he will have a professional cleaning crew come in to help put the final touches on his new shop.

One of the other things he is preparing to do is educate his customers on how they can make this situation safer. He believes teamwork is needed.

“If we all work together at it, I think we’ll definitely be able to tackle it even better,” Ransom said.



Barbershops and salons are appointment only so people will have to call in before showing up. Barbershops and salons encourage customers to check their website or call ahead so people understand all of their guidelines.