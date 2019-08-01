Bank robbery suspect arrested in Columbus traffic stop

by: Ted Hart

Posted: / Updated:
sirens_309353

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A traffic stop near the Ohio State Fair Wednesday afternoon led to the arrest of a man suspected in multiple bank robberies.

Columbus police officers assigned to the Safe Streets Initiative but working in and around the State Fair this week made the traffic stop on I-71 at East 17th Ave.

According to police, the arresting officer saw marijuana in plain view on the driver’s lap. Further investigation led to the discovery of a gun and a large amount of cash inside the vehicle.

Police say there were multiple other occupants in the car. 

One person was charged and is suspected in a number of bank robberies including at least one in Columbus.

Police have not released the name or photograph of the suspect pending identification by bank robbery witnesses.

