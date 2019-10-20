Balmy weekend, rain and cooler weather coming

A zone of high pressure and a light southerly flow have allowed skies to turn partly sunny, with highs in the balmy low 70s (normal is mid-60s).

Low pressure will develop across the northern Plains and track toward the Great Lakes, with a trailing cold front focusing rain and storms across the region Monday afternoon. A few storms over southwestern Ohio could contain strong winds and a marginal risk of severe weather Monday evening ahead the potent cold front. Rainfall potential will be in the range of .50 to nearly an inch.

Blustery and cooler, drier air will rush in by daybreak on Tuesday, and crisp fall weather will prevail the rest of the week.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 72

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low 56

Monday: Clouds thicken, rainy p.m. High 70 (evening)

Tuesday: Clearing, cooler. High 60 (53)

Wednesday: Sunshine. High 61 (43)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 65 (45)

Friday: More clouds, late shower. High 62 (47)

Saturday: Partly sunny, sprinkle. High 59 (43)

Have a good evening!