Back to purple? How Franklin County’s COVID-19 indicators are heading in wrong direction

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County’s top health official echoed Gov. Mike DeWine’s warning that the county is on the verge of turning purple, the state’s highest level for COVID-19 exposure and spread.

The county was placed on a watchlist Thursday that it is approaching level 4, or purple, in the state’s Public Health Advisory System.

“This designation is a stark reminder that the virus is still here, and we are not out of the woods yet,” Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola said in his weekly pandemic update Friday.

“As more of our residents get vaccinated, we all need to continue wearing masks properly, keeping a safe distance and avoid large gatherings. We know these measures work, we just need to stick to it.”

Purple indicates severe exposure and spread. It is higher than red (very high), orange (increased) and yellow (active). To be designated at level 4, a county must trip at least six of seven alert indicators on consecutive weeks. Being placed on the watchlist means a county has tripped at least six indicators on the same week once.

Here are the indicators and which ones Franklin County tripped:

New cases per capita (met) New cases increase (met) Non-congregate cases, such as outside nursing homes (met) Emergency department visits (met) Outpatient visits (met) Hospital admission (met) ICU bed occupancy (not met)

Franklin is the only county in Ohio on the watchlist. It was last at level 4 in December, along with several other counties, during a spike in cases during the fall and early winter. This week, there are 51 other counties at level 3 along with Franklin, 32 at level 2, and four at level 1.

DeWine indicated that the current rise in cases is essentially locked in a race with the state’s accelerating vaccination efforts.

“We could still turn this around if more people continue to get vaccinated,” he said Thursday. “This is a race. We are in a race. … It’s a life-and-death race.”

And Mazzola said Friday that Franklin County is ready to run even faster, with it scheduled to receive 3,000 additional doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, double the typical amount.

“We ask everyone to remain vigilant as more our residents have the opportunity to get their vaccine,” he said.

In Franklin County, 435,627 people had started the vaccination process as of Friday. That’s 33% of the county’s population.

A total of 256,733 have completed vaccination.