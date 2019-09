COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s a girl!

That’s what Jennifer Bullock announced on Friday’s NBC4 Today when she revealed the sex of her second baby.

Puppy With A Purpose, Buckeye helped her make the annoucement to Matt Barnes, Monica Day and Bob Nunnally.

Jennifer revealed she and her husband Gerald were expecting in early August, with the help of soon-to-be big brother Noah.

However, Jennifer isn’t quite ready to reveal the name of the girl just yet.

She is due next January.