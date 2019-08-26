Baby jaguars born at Pennsylvania zoo

News

by: WBRE

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. (WBRE) — Congratulations are in order for a new mom of twins in Wayne County! That mom just happens to be a young jaguar, named Beliza.

Beliza, and zookeepers at Claws ‘N’ Paws near Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania welcomed two new cubs into the world in June. This last week has been big for them, however, as they were finally named (Maya and Maverick), and also made their first appearance in the full-sized jaguar enclosure… taking the leap from the kiddie pool, straight into the deep end, so to speak.

Zookeepers say the ten-week-old cubs, while cute and cuddly, will certainly grow up to be much more than your average house cat. Even now, the feisty felines are already clawing and biting– reminders of the fact that they’re still wild animals!

If you’d like to see these cubs in action, they’re usually out and about from 1:00-4:00 PM each day!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
click here for more information on the gridiron classic airing on NBC4 Saturday night at 8 pm

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools