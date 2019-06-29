Babies born in Butler County jail lead to call for harsher penalties against drug dealers

HAMILTON, Ohio — “It should make us sick. It makes me sick.”

That’s Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, talking about a baby recently born in a toilet inside a jail cell in Hamilton.

“That’s one hell of a way to come into this world,” Jones said. “Babies shouldn’t have to be born in jail and they shouldn’t have to be born in a toilet.”

Jones said two women addicted to drugs have given birth in the Butler County Jail in the last nine days.

He said both babies are now in good hands and look healthy, but they’re likely suffering withdrawal symptoms.

“Until you’ve held one of these babies and you’ve seen their little leg quiver, it makes me tear up just talking about it,” Jones said.

Jones has asked state Rep. George Lang (R-West Chester) to craft legislation that would increase penalties for drug dealers who sell their wares to pregnant women.

“It’s the equivalent of sticking a needle in the mother’s stomach and sticking it in the baby’s arm before it’s born,” Jones said. “We need this to where it’s a serious penalty; not like 20 days more in jail. It needs to be more years in the penitentiary.”

Lang said he thinks dealers’ assets should also be seized.

“The person that’s selling that mother the drugs, if they have any assets, let’s seize those assets and use it to help offset the cost that the taxpayer is stuck bearing today,” Lang said.

Lang said he will work with the Ohio Prosecutors Association to have a bill ready for his fellow lawmakers to consider in the next few months.