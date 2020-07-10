Autopsy reveals OSU grad’s cause of death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An autopsy conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner shows 22-year-old Sarah Grossman, a 2020 Ohio State graduate, died from a coronary artery dissection due to a previously undiagnosed genetic variant of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that mostly affect the skin, joints, and blood vessels.

Grossman’s death became public after the City of Columbus tweeted on June 3 saying it was looking into social media reports claiming Grossman died after being sprayed with tear gas during a protest in Columbus. Grossman died on May 30.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office is handling her autopsy. We will continue to look into any possible Columbus connection. — City of Columbus (@ColumbusGov) June 3, 2020

The Grossman family released the following statement following the autopsy report, which was released Friday, July 10.