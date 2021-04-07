Autopsy report declares Stone Foltz death as ‘accident,’ result of alcohol intoxication

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Lucas County Coroner has released her findings on the cause and manner of the death of Stone Foltz, the Delaware resident who died following an alleged fraternity hazing ritual at Bowling Green State University.

“It is my opinion that Stone Foltz died of fatal ethanol intoxication during hazing incident,” Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett wrote. “Manner of death: Accident – College fraternity induction ritual.”

Foltz was a sophomore at BGSU who was found dead on March 4, 2021, following an event with the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. The fraternity has been suspended and charged by BGSU with six violations of the Code of Student Conduct.

The Foltz family released a statement on the autopsy via their attorney, Rex Elliott.

The Lucas County Coroner’s autopsy report provides valuable information regarding the cause of Stone Foltz’s death. Without question, he died as a result of a college fraternity induction ritual. The statement that his death was accidental—without any witness interviews or evidence about Stone being forced to drink an entire handle of whiskey—has no value and doesn’t impact anything criminally. Stone’s death at the hands of fraternity members hazing him and other pledges was both deliberate and reckless and we will not stop until justice is done and this type of behavior never occurs again on a college campus in this country.” Rex Elliott and Sean Alto, Cooper Elliott

According to Elliott, Foltz was blindfolded on March 4 and led into a basement for something called a “Big-Little” drinking ritual. Foltz was allegedly told to drink a bottle of alcohol before he was able to go home. Around 10:30 p.m., members of the fraternity dropped him off at his apartment, and at 11 p.m. Foltz’s roommate found him unresponsive and called 911.

Foltz was rushed to the hospital and was put on life support. His family kept him alive for four days so that he could donate his organs.

Foltz’s parents say they would like to see hazing be classified as a felony.

“I don’t want any parent, I don’t want any kid, I don’t want any brother, sister to have to go through this. This is awful,” said Shari Foltz, Stone’s mother.

Collin’s Law has been introduced at the Ohio Statehouse once again and would create harsher penalties for hazing, including making it a felony when drugs or alcohol are involved. Elliott said they’ve found at least a dozen incidents of hazing at the Pike Fraternity where Stone was pledging.

The chief communication officer for the North American Interfraternity Conference called hazing “a betrayal of the fraternal vows to which every member commits and has no place on campus.” The organization is advocating for Collin’s Law.

BGSU’s administration says it’s continuing to cooperate with the police investigation.