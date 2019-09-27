Authorities ID final 2 bodies found shot in abandoned home

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have identified the two women who along with two men were found shot to death in an abandoned Cleveland home.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday afternoon said 18-year-old Jazmyne Lawson, of Cleveland, has been identified through dental records.

The office said earlier Friday that 19-year-old Aiyanna Quitman, of Euclid, had been identified by X-ray comparisons.

RELATED: 4 bodies found in Cleveland home

Twenty-year-old Dejuan Willis, of Cleveland, and 23-year-old Christopher Monroe, of Cleveland, were identified earlier through their fingerprints.

Their decaying bodies were discovered last Saturday in a bedroom on the third floor of the boarded-up home.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said all four died from multiple gunshot wounds. It ruled their deaths as homicides.