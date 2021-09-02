Authorities eradicate more than 450 marijuana plants in Scioto County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple law enforcement agencies removed hundreds of marijuana plants throughout Scioto County during an eradication operation Wednesday.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says the team made up of five agencies and departments removed 459 marijuana plants from 10 separate locations.

According to a release, “Sheriff David Thoroughman stated his office will continue to aggressively combat illegal drugs and crime by working as one team, not separate.”

According to the sheriff, authorities confiscated a total of 4,541,962 marijuana plants nationwide in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Gallery Hop bounces back, adds game of 'art passports' in Columbus

Six injured after three-vehicle crash in Prairie Township

Victim in critical condition after shooting in west Columbus

Ohio rescue team continues offering aid after Ida

Columbus Police, Ohio State team up to fight crime in University District

More Local News