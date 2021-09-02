Authorities eradicate more than 450 marijuana plants in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple law enforcement agencies removed hundreds of marijuana plants throughout Scioto County during an eradication operation Wednesday.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says the team made up of five agencies and departments removed 459 marijuana plants from 10 separate locations.

According to a release, “Sheriff David Thoroughman stated his office will continue to aggressively combat illegal drugs and crime by working as one team, not separate.”

According to the sheriff, authorities confiscated a total of 4,541,962 marijuana plants nationwide in 2020.