Australian police rescue nude sunbathers from forest after they were spooked by a deer

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SYDNEY (AP) — Police have fined two men who had to be rescued from an Australian forest after they were startled by a deer while nude sunbathing on a beach and became lost.

The men called for help about 6 p.m. Sunday after they became lost in the Royal National Park south of Sydney, a police statement said Monday.

“Unbelievably, we saw two men sunbaking naked on a beach on the South Coast,” Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters. “They were startled by a deer, ran into the national … park and got lost.”

Their rescue involved police aircraft, the State Emergency Service and ambulance officers.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller described the pair as “idiots.”. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)

The men, aged 30 and 49, were fined 1,000 Australian dollars ($759) each for breaching a stay-home pandemic order that restricted them to Sydney, police said.

The younger man was found “naked and carrying a backpack” while the older man was “partially clothed,” the police statement said.

Fuller described the pair as “idiots.”

“Clearly putting people at risk by leaving home without a proper reason, … then getting lost in the national park and diverting important resources away from the health operation, I think they should be embarrassed,” Fuller said.

The temperature range on Sunday at Otford, the town nearest to where the men were lost, was 3 degrees Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit) to 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit).

The pair were among 44 people fined by police on Sunday for breaching a public health order after Sydney began a two-week lockdown on Friday due to a new COVID-19 cluster.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Kayaker finds apparent human leg in Alum Creek Lake

Westerville man convicted of sexually exploiting 5-year-old

Mom Boss Elizabeth Smith: Helping others through wardrobe therapy

Mom Boss Elizabeth Smith: Rapid fire questions

West Jefferson quadruple murder suspect pleads not guilty to charges during arraignment

Woman in critical condition after reported shooting in east Columbus

More Local News