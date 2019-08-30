Aurora Borealis will be visible in northern states this weekend

FILE – In this March 9, 2018, file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aurora borealis displays above Ice Camp Skate in the Beaufort Sea during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2018. Scientists are seeing surprising melting in Earth’s polar regions at times they don’t expect, like winter, and in places they don’t expect, like eastern Antarctica. (MC 2nd Class Micheal H. Lee/U.S. Navy via AP, File)

ANCHORAGE, Ark. (CNN Newsource) –Forget fireworks this holiday weekend, a spectacular, all natural light show is set to take place Saturday and Sunday evening.

The Aurora Borealis, coming to a sky near you, if you’re in certain parts of several northern states. That’s according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Aurora Borealis is a common sight in Alaska and close to the poles, but isn’t usually seen in the contiguous United States.

NOAA says this weekend’s northern lights are occurring due to geomagnetic storm activity.

You’ll be able to see it in parts of Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, New York, Vermont, and Maine, according to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.