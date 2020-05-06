Audio: A legal Flush, during SCOTUS phone hearing

WASHINGTON–Was it the flush heard round the world? Or just some weird electronic noise that sounded suspiciously like a flushing toilet?
Lawyer Roman Martinez was responding to a question from Justice Elena Kagan, late in his argument for striking down a federal law barring robocalls to cellphones, when live audio picked up the familiar sound.
There was no word from the court on what exactly happened or, if it was a toilet, who may have flushed. The justices were on the line for nearly three hours Wednesday, but they did take a short break between cases.
Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, offered a humorous take on Twitter: