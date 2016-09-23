Attorney General releases autopsies for Rhoden family members

WAVERLY, OH (WCMH)–Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader released autopsies for the eight people who were murdered in Pike County in April.Click here: Full coverage of the Pike County homicides

The victims were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden, Sr.; his ex-wife, 37-year-old Dana Rhoden; their three children Christopher Jr. (16), Hanna (19), and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden (20). Also killed were Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s brother, 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden; their cousin, 38-year-old Gary Rhoden; and 20-year-old Hannah Gilley, whose 6-month old son with “Frankie” was unharmed.

The reports are heavily redacted and do not give much information beyond what was already released. According to a press release from the attorney general’s office, the reports were redacted to “balance the current needs of the active investigation with transparency of the law enforcement process.”

According to the reports, all but one of the eight victims had multiple gunshot wounds. The redacted reports do not show any results from toxicology tests.

Five months after the seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley were shot to death and found in four locations in Pike County, the investigation continues.

Samantha Tschudy, 15, was best friends with the youngest victim, Christopher Rhoden, Jr. She said they had been close since kindergarten. She remains heartbroken by his death and the deaths of his family members.

“I just don’t understand how someone could do it to someone that — I don’t know, no one knows what happened, obviously — but for someone to be able to do that to someone who probably did nothing that bad that could caused this, it just honestly, like, it really blows my mind,” Tschudy said.

Asked whether knowing what happened or who was responsible would ease her mind, Tschudy said no.

“Nothing will ever, ever be able to take away this pain,” Tschudy said. “A week ago or two, I got a tattoo that stands for him, for the day that they all died, because I always want to have something that I’ll remember them by. And I keep Chris’s shirt in my closet at night and I’ll sleep with it sometimes to cover me, cause I feel like he’s still there. And I’ll talk to him all the time. It’s just not real and I just try to do what I can to get through.”PDF: Pike County Final Autopsies RedactedPDF: Pike County Preliminary Autopsies Redacted