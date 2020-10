KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has published the picture of a four-year-old autistic boy who has been missing for three days.

Quinton Ellcessor is four feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. He was last seen near the 600 block of South Wayne Avenue in a red Mickey Mouse shirt and black sweatpants.

Quinton is non-verbal autistic. If you have seen him or have information about him, contact the Kenton Police Department at 419-673-0771.