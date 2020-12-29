Attorney: Former officer who shot Andre’ Hill has not met with investigators

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus-based defense attorney Mark Collins said he is representing Adam Coy, the former Columbus police officer who shot and killed Andre’ Hill last week.

“I’ve spoken with him in-person several times, as well as on the phone several times,” Collins said. “I’ll continue to meet with him in-person over the next several weeks. Anytime there’s a police shooting, as per the contract, they’re mandated to meet with a psychologist. I believe that’s occurred at least twice so far, so other than that, I don’t want to comment, but that’s the formal process. I’ll continue to meet with him and help guide him through this investigatory process.”

Collins said he expects the investigation to last several months, while a spokesperson for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the organization conducting the investigation, said it will last several weeks.

Coy has yet to meet with investigators, according to Collins.

“We have not at this point in time,” Collins said. “We’re not at that step in the process. Again, this is very, very early in the process and BCI has their procedures that they have to follow. They’ve been in contact with one of the labor attorneys and we’ve indicated that when they’re at a point, and they’d like to have a potential interview or need a written statement, to contact us and we’ll take the necessary steps at that point in time.”

Collins said he would not comment on the specifics of what is on the body camera footage of the shooting, which was released last week, nor would he discuss the specifics of what transpired last Tuesday morning.

“I have a disc of the body camera footage and I’ll go through it at the appropriate time with my team and with the consultants and things like that,” he explained.

The Franklin County Coroner said Hill died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Coy was terminated from his position as a police officer Monday.