ATF offers $5,000 reward for information on Columbus fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A reward is offered for information that leads to the successful prosecution of the people accused of setting a fire near downtown Columbus.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the individuals responsible for setting fire to the State Teacher Retirement System building in Columbus, Ohio.

When your information leads to the successful prosecution for anyone responsible for setting the fire, you will receive $5,000. The fire happened on May 30 around 9:30 PM. The damage was estimated at nearly half a million dollars.

Contact 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.