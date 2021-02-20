As overdoses rise, Franklin Co. Public Health distributes Narcan kits

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Franklin County is seeing more overdoses in the Linden area.

In an effort to reduce those numbers, Franklin County Public Health held a pop-up Narcan event near McGuffey Market Saturday.

According to one of the managers at the event, in the last 24 hours, there have been reports of six or seven overdoses, and she wants to see them go down.

More than 30 narcan kits were given out at the event.

Opioid Youth Disorder Program Manager Allie Miller said for anyone who missed the event, Ohio State University Medical Center distributes Narcan on the fourth Monday of every month.

It’s important people know the kits are free to all who stop by and they’ll also teach people how to use it.

“We’re seeing more and more fentanyl being found in non-opioids like cocaine or meth,” Miller said. “It’s really important for anyone using drugs, anyone who knows someone using drugs, or just to be carrying Narcan in case someone is overdosing.”

For more resources, visit franklincountyrecovers.com.