As online work expands, so do online scams

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Businesses try to push along while everyone social distances. You need to realize that crooks, scammers, and other types of criminals are still working to get your money too.

I noticed a page on Facebook that claimed to be Papa Johns Club. The page offered three free large pizzas if you liked the page, commented “done,” and clicked a link in the post to accept the offer for confirmation.

Signs of suspicious offers

The link in the post spelled the company with a “Z” instead of an “S.” There were merely two posts on the page, with the first one being at noon. There was no verified check mark next to the company’s name. There was no info in the “About” section of the page.

Screenshot of a now canceled Facebook Page offering free pizza

All of this should set alarms off for you. The Louisville, Ky. based company has a Facebook Page that has 6.2 million followers, and has the verified check mark next to the name. Any offer or deal would be published there. Plus, why would a company during a down economy offer three free pizzas. Finally, when considering branding, no company would change the spelling of its name for any reason in a link.

As of Wednesday morning, the page was no longer available. I reached out to Papa John’s public relations office and never heard back as to whether it was their page or not. My spidey senses tell me it was a phishing scam and had nothing to do with the pizza chain.

Now is not a time to let your gaurd down. With everyone working online, kids learning, and more shopping and gaming happening, the criminals have more more ways to lure in their potential victims.

Never give your information to anyone you did NOT reach out.

Protect your family and friends by not sharing posts you have not verified.

When you see something that does not add up, contact the company through its website: phone, email, customer service.

Facebook has a link designed to inform you of possible fraudulent pages and a way to make a report. The a Ohio Attorney General Office wants to help you also with similar information.