As October gets off to a steamy start, ODOT preparing for ice and snow

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Despite the recent stretch of days where the weather has been at or above 90 degrees, the Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing for winter.

“In October, normally we’re looking toward ice and snow,” said Breanna Badanes, an ODOT spokesperson. “With the temperatures being so warm, we have been able to continue doing some summer maintenance, but we’re always thinking — when is the first snow going to fall?”

According to Badanes, the state has secured 663,000 tons of salt to be used across the state, this winter.

“We just finished our summer fill-up, so all of our salt barns are full to capacity,” she said. “The mechanics are getting ready to start checking the trucks, hooking up the plows and we’re also hosting some open interviews to hire some additional drivers for the winter.”

If you are interested in driving a snow plow for ODOT, click here.