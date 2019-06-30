As deadline looms, Ohio lawmakers hash out budget

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ahead of this weekend’s deadline, Ohio’s budget for the next two years is still not settled.

Lawmakers, particularly Senate and House Republicans, have failed to come to a compromise regarding a handful of issues.

One of those issues is workers compensation coverage for post-traumatic stress disorder among first responders — the House approved it, the Senate stripped it from the budget.

Lawmakers have been meeting in a conference committee this weekend working toward a compromise.

The House and Senate must present Gov. Mike DeWine with the two-year budget plan in time for him to sign it by an 11:59 p.m. Sunday deadline.

Both state houses and the governorship are controlled by Republicans.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools