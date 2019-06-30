As deadline looms, Ohio lawmakers hash out budget

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ahead of this weekend’s deadline, Ohio’s budget for the next two years is still not settled.

Lawmakers, particularly Senate and House Republicans, have failed to come to a compromise regarding a handful of issues.

One of those issues is workers compensation coverage for post-traumatic stress disorder among first responders — the House approved it, the Senate stripped it from the budget.

Lawmakers have been meeting in a conference committee this weekend working toward a compromise.

The House and Senate must present Gov. Mike DeWine with the two-year budget plan in time for him to sign it by an 11:59 p.m. Sunday deadline.

Both state houses and the governorship are controlled by Republicans.