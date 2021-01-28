Artwork of Bernie Sanders in mittens spotted in Short North

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A local artist has spray-painted, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in mittens, on a building in the Short North.

Sanders wore the mittens to the 2021 presidential inauguration. The photo of the senator became a popular meme and the source of creativity all over the internet.

The meme has help Sander’s and his team raise $1.8 million in the last five days which he gave to charitable organizations in Vermont.

Sanders put the first of the so-called “Chairman Sanders” merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, and stickers, on his campaign website Thursday night and the first run sold out in less than 30 minutes, he said. More merchandise was added over the weekend and sold out by Monday morning, said Senator Sanders.

Sanders’ attire has also sparked other charitable endeavors. A crocheted doll of Sanders in his garb was auctioned off online and Burton Snowboards donated 50 jackets to the Burlington Department for Children and Families in Sanders’ name, his office said.

The artwork can be found near E. Poplar Ave and N. High Street in the Short North.