Arts & entertainment venues hope federal aid will help the industry rebound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The economic stimulus bill recently passed by Congress is being lauded as a lifeline for one of the country’s hardest-hit industries. The aid package funnels $15 billion into the ‘Save Our Stages Act’ to help arts and entertainment venues.

“No businesses can be forced to close to the public for more than 10 months and be expected to survive without relief,” said Angela Meleca, the executive director for Ohio Citizens for the Arts.

Meleca explained the arts and culture industry is worth $41 billion and employed nearly 300,000 people before the pandemic. She explained the virus forced shutdowns and imposed health restrictions. The industry faced the highest unemployment of any sector in the state.

Many of the venues rely on ticket sales for 90 percent for revenue.

“There’s no ‘carry out’ in the arts,” Meleca said.

Eric Brembeck co-owns the Grandview Theater and Studio 35, both temporarily closed in the spring and reopened with strict capacity rules and early curfew closing times. He said the businesses lost between 50-70 percent of the revenue during the pandemic, from the previous year.

“It’s been crappy. It hasn’t been great,” Brembeck said. “But it’s not about the money, it’s about people being safe.”

Although safety is at the core of business shutdowns and limited in-person entertainment, it’s been hard for many venue owners to ignore the staggering financial toll. Columbus Association of the Performing Arts (CAPA) estimates it will lose $14 million in gross revenue between July 2020 and June 2021 across its venues.

The stakes inspired a nationwide push on lawmakers from artists, entertainers, and other industry professionals for the Save our Stages Act.

“I was on the phone, I wrote letters. It was pretty cool to be part of the process a little bit,” Brembeck said.

Ultimately, the stimulus package included $15 for the Act, which will benefit small and independent performing arts venues, movie theaters, museums, zoos, and other cultural centers. The Small Business Administration will facilitate grants to cover costs like payroll, rent or mortgages, and personal protective equipment.

“We are very excited about this legislation and expect that it will be a significant financial support to us as well as to many other arts and entertainment organizations around the country,” said CAPA executive director Chad Whittington.

Meleca said the funding may help many of the businesses survive, and she anticipates 2021 to be another challenging year.

“The fixed costs to maintain these venues while closed to the public continue to pile up,” she said. “The cost to reopen once they are able will be significant and very challenging.”

Brembeck acknowledged his movie theaters have been fortunate to adapt to many of the challenges and remain partially open, but he said recouping losses will require ingenuity well into the New Year.

“We’re spending a lot of this downtime thinking about these things, trying to reinvent ourselves or make what we do even better,” he said.

Grant applications are expected to open within the next few weeks. Owners say they’re waiting for more detailed regulations to be issued, but some small businesses may receive up to $10 million from the Save Our Stages Act.