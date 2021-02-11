Arts Council cancels 2021 Columbus Arts Festival; sets date for 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Greater Columbus Arts Council has cancelled the 2021 Columbus Arts Festival due to ongoing COVID-19 public health concerns.

“As much as we desperately want to celebrate a return to gatherings this year, we recognize that we must put the health and safety of our patrons, artists, performers, vendors and sponsors first,” said Tom Katzenmeyer, president and CEO of the Arts Council.

Planning is underway, however, for the festival’s return in 2022. Organizers say it will be held June 10-12 in the Arena District.

This will be the fourth location the festival has occupied in its 60-year history.