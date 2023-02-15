COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An altercation turned violent and a man was admitted to a hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday night.

Columbus police report that just before 9 p.m. officers arrived at the 1200 block of Duxberry Avenue in South Linden on reports of a shooting. There, a 45-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police learned that the victim had been in an altercation with a 44-year-old woman, Heather Medlin, who now has an arrest warrant for felonious assault.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).