COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Homicide Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Ernest D. Murphy. The warrant is for the murder of 19-year-old Kyle William Stewart who was killed in April 2019.

Stewart was found lying in the parking lot suffering from a stab wound after 8 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2019 and transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2019.

This was the 31st homicide in Columbus in the calendar year of 2019.