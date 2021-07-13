Arrest made in fatal shooting of Columbus rapper

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg man is facing murder and other charges related to the fatal May shooting of a Columbus rapper.

Kyson Murphy, 22, is accused of robbing and fatally shooting Courtney Bruce, 26, also known as rapper Boog The Bandit, on the night of May 20.

According to Columbus Police, Bruce walked into Mt. Carmel East hospital at approximately 6:09 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Two minutes later, she was pronounced dead.

Police say Bruce was in a car with the 25-year-old man when, according to him, the couple was assaulted by a group of males armed with handguns.

During the incident, Bruce resisted the robbery and was then pistolwhipped and shot by Murphy or another person in the group, according to court documents.

The suspects allegedly escaped with Bruce’s belongings. A search warrant of Murphy’s phone showed he was discussing robbing someone and had a large amount of cash he needed to give to a relative, according to court documents.

Murphy is facing one charge each of murder and aggravated robbery. He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday.

Murphy is being held in Franklin County Jail on an unrelated charge, which is where he was served with the latest arrest warrant.