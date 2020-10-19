Armed robbery at Metro Mobile on East 5th

A man held up a metro mobile, and threatened a shop assistant with a gun if she didn’t hand over cash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man pulled a handgun on a shop assistant at the Metro Mobile on East 5th Avenue, and police are looking for him now.

The suspect walked into the store at 2762 East 5th Avenue at 12:40 p.m. and immediately pulled out a handgun, demanding money from the cash register, Columbus Division of Police said in a media release.

The woman serving in the shop complied, and the man ran away northbound from the store.

Anyone with information about this aggravated robbery should contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit 614-645-4665, or if they need to remain anonymous, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers 614-461-8447.

