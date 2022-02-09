LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County sheriff is searching for a suspect it considers to be armed and dangerous.

James Franco, 43, is 5 feet 11 and 180 pounds. He is wanted for making threats to others.

Investigators believe he is driving a stolen blue 2018 Ford EcoSport with Ohio tags: FVB 1653.

If you know Franko’s whereabouts, the sheriff’s office said to call 911 immediately and do not approach. If you have information, please call the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office/911 Center at (740) 385-2131.