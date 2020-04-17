Anxious business owner hopes to reopen soon

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says more detailed plans on reopening businesses will be released next week. The overriding emphasis will be on protecting the health and safety of employees and customers.

Sarah Ohde, owner of Artiques Salon and Spa in Knox County, says she is anxious to get back to work, and is nervous about what that will look like.

“You can’t even get a thermometer any more so how can you take their temperatures like they’re saying they’re going to want you to do,” Ohde said. “Just making sure we have the face masks and the gloves and being super sanitized and making sure that nobody is actually coming in that is sick.”

The salon is spacious enough that they should be able to maintain appropriate physical distancing. Ohde says she plans to ask clients to stay in their cars until she sends them a text letting them know they can come into the building.

Ohde says her landlord has developed a plastic shield to separate nail techs from clientsand it has space at the bottom of the shield where they can slide their hands underneath.

Ohde says she’ll feel better when she gets a more concrete plan from the state on what will be required to operate.