Anti-hazing bill Collin’s Law enacted with unanimous support

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With unanimous support, Ohio’s House of Representatives passed Collin’s Law, which creates harsher penalties for hazing, including making it a felony when drugs or alcohol are involved.

“It just felt like such a long road, so to see that culminate was amazing,” said Kathleen Wiant, Collin’s mother.



Kathleen Wiant was in the stands of Ohio’s statehouse today, receiving a standing ovation from lawmakers over the bill’s passing.

Wiant and her husband have been pushing for the bill ever since Collin’s death in 2018, when he died in a hazing incident while at a fraternity at Ohio University.

“You know even doing this, it still isn’t going to bring Collin back. You know, no matter what I do, it doesn’t matter, nothing’s going to bring him back, so that reality is very hard,” said Wiant.



Which is why she says there’s still more work to be done, and is working to make the law required across the country.

“We have a lot of work to do on the national level, so myself and some other parents who have also tragically lost their student to hazing, are working on some federal hazing reform, the end all hazing act,” said Wiant.

Collin’s Law will now go to the governor’s desk after the Senate agrees to small changes made by the House.