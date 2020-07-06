Answering 2020 Census could help health inequalities in Black community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A U.S. Census survey is revealing the coronavirus is disproportionately impacting the Black community in more ways than just health.

The Household Pulse Survey asks people to tell them online how the pandemic is impacting their family.

In Ohio, Black people make up more than 20 percent of coronavirus cases, and account for nearlyu 13 percent of the population. The survey is showing Black workers are also seeing loss of employment and income at a higher rate during this pandemic.

“I think the seriousness of this crisis is really underlined by this data,” said Zach Schiller, Research Director at Policy Matters Ohio.

Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce explained that while more attention is being brought to the inequality what Black Ohioans face, he wants to see action.

“I’ll be hopeful when I see those numbers begin to drop, I’ll be hopeful when I see strategy both by our state government and our local government,” said Commissioner Boyce.

Commissioner Boyce is also urging Ohioans to take action by filling out the 2020 Census. That way we’ll have an accurate count of who is living in Ohio and what resources are needed.

“Part of our greatest challenge in collecting census data is counting minorities, counting what we refer to as hard to count populations that may not have a strong level of trust for the government taking that kind information but this is really our opportunity to tell our story of what Franklin County looks like,” said Commissioner Boyce.