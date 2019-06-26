Another wrongful death lawsuit filed against Dr. Husel, Mt. Carmel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Another lawsuit has been filed against Dr. William S. Husel and Mount Carmel Health System after the death of a former patient.

The family of Danny E. Mollette has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the former doctor and the hospital system, alleging Mollette died as a lethal dose of fentanyl, versed, and hydromorphone.

Mollette, of Galloway, died December 5, 2017.

Mount Carmel officials say they have not yet been served with the new complaint.

“However, continue to work with the representatives for the families of the impacted patients through the litigation process. Because there are now ongoing legal proceedings, Mount Carmel will not comment further on the specific facts or circumstances surrounding the care provided by Dr. Husel, said Samantha Irons, a spokeswoman for Mount Carmel.

Thirty-five patients have identified by Mount Carmel as having received excessive or potentially fatal doses of fentanyl.

Husel was arrested and charged with murder earlier this month in the deaths of 25 hospital patients who authorities say were deliberately given overdoses of painkillers.

The charges against Husel, 43, represent one of the biggest murder cases ever brought against a health care professional in the U.S.

He pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of murder, and a judge set bail at $1 million. Each charge carries a sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

Husel was fired from the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System in December and stripped of his medical license after the allegations against him began to surface.

An internal hospital investigation found that he had ordered potentially fatal drug doses for dozens of patients over his five years at the hospital.

A lawyer for Husel has said he did not intend to kill anyone.

Click here for more information on Mount Carmel’s previous statements and actions related to Dr. Husel.