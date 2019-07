WILLOWICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A 1.5 magnitude earthquake was detected near Cleveland Sunday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the tremor was recorded outside of Willowick, Ohio around 10:28 p.m. Sunday.

It comes a week after a more powerful earthquake was detected off the coast of Eastlake under Lake Erie.

According to the USGS, a 1.5 magnitude earthquake would not be felt, except by very few people under especially favorable conditions.