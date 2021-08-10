Annual Perseid meteor shower late Wednesday night visible, weather permitting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If skies clear up Wednesday night over Ohio, you could catch a few meteors streaking through the late night sky. The best view of the annual celestial will be in a rural or semi-dark setting, away from city light pollution that washes out all but the brightest meteors, although clouds are normally the greater obstacle.

The Perseid meteor shower peaks before dawn on Aug. 12. However, more often than not, cloud cover and moonlight present viewing challenges in Ohio. Wednesday night’s viewing is going to be middling at best, because patchy clouds and high humidity will linger, but the crescent moon will set a few hours before midnight local time. Peak viewing will be between about 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., sky conditions permitting.

In rural areas, under ideal condition, upwards of 50 to 60 meteors per hour can be seen in the best years, traveling at 37 miles per second (133,000 mph).

The Persieds appear when Earth passes through a field of debris (pebbles, grains, dust) shed by Comet Swift-Tuttle 134 years ago, which orbits the sun in close proximity to Earth’s orbit. The thin, fast-moving streaks of light are caused by bits of cometary debris embedded in the ice that melted after hitting the top of Earth’s atmosphere about 80 miles up.

The meteor shower particle stream will appear to come from the east, emanating from the northern constellation Perseus, which is the “radiant” point. However, meteors will appear in all parts of the sky. If you are in a favorable area for viewing, just look up. Be sure to give your eyes up to a half-hour to adjust to the night sky.

Although the period when Earth moves through the leftover debris occurs between July 24 and August 17, the greatest number of meteors are visible a few days surrounding the night of Aug. 11-12. The elusive comet last swung distantly past Earth in 1992 in its orbit around the sun.

Don Stevens, Director of Perkins Observatory at Ohio Wesleyan University, explained: “Most meteors are the size of grains of sand or small pebbles. They are moving very fast though, tens of thousands of miles per hour, when they hit the atmosphere! That creates a lot of friction with the air, heating and ionizing it. That is what makes all that light and burns most of them up before they hit the ground. Only the largest meteors make it to the ground. We call those that hit the ground meteorites,” Stevens said.