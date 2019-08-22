Angler catches fish with two mouths

Breaking News
by: NBC News

PLATTSBURG, N.Y, (NBC News) — An average day on the lake turned into a memorable moment for an angler in New York.

Debbie Geddes tells WPTZ she was fishing with her husband when she reeled in a fish with two mouths.

She released the fish, but took a few pictures before she did. The photos went viral after a coworker shared them on Facebook.

“I’ve had messages from all over the world, like people asking about this fish and it seems like everybody’s got an opinion on what is the cause of this fish having two mouths,” the coworker, Adam Facteau said.

