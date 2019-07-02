“Angels in the outfield” honored for saving teammate’s life

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a different kind of home run on the baseball field.

Some intramural softball players are being hailed as heroes in Worthington because of their actions during a game in May.

Usually a meeting for city-wide matters, Worthington City Council took a moment during Monday’s meeting to honor a few fast-thinking, fast-acting athletes turned rescuers.

“I threw a pitch and that is all I remember,” said Joe Erion. “I had a major heart attack. I had died on the field.”

That was when four of Erion’s teammates took matters into their own hands.

“He was definitely dead,” said teammate Doug Sanderson. “His face was blue as blue.”

Sanderson, a retired first responder, started performing CPR on Erion while other teammates grabbed a nearby AED machine, which was just obtained by the organization.

And they brought Erion back to life.

“It was definite a save, thanks to CPR and and AED,” Sanderson said.

Sanderson and his teammates Fred, Carl and Bob are now a part of a different team, a team of lifesavers, being honored for their fast action. A real-life team of angels in the outfield, a term a now-healthy Erion said he’ll take to heart.

“That’s the name of our team, the Angels,” he said with a laugh.