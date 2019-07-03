Angela Wagner to appear in court for pretrial in Pike County mass slaying

News

by: WLWT Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Angela Wagner pleads not guilty to all charges in Rhoden family slaying

Angela Wagner will return to court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing in the Pike County mass slaying case.

The 48-year-old grandmother pleaded not guilty last year to charges including murder, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Angela Wagner, her husband, Billy, and their two sons are accused of murdering eight members of the Rhoden family in April 2016.

Prosecutors have said the killings were the result of a custody dispute involving one of Angela Wagner’s grandchildren. In addition to murder, she faces several other charges, including aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.


