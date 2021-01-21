“Andres’ Law” to be introduced at Columbus City Council

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- As Andre Hill’s family mourns their devastating loss, elected officials are starting their work for change. Today Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin announced he will introduce “Andre’s Law” on Monday, and at the state level, he said similar legislation is being drafted.

A Columbus police officer shot and killed Andre’ Hill one month ago and after his death, his family and the city were left with questions.

“After that incident, why didn’t the officer turn on his camera in time? Why hasn’t and why wasn’t aid rendered immediately for Mr. Hill?,” said President Shannon Hardin, Columbus City Council.

Now, city and state officials are looking for answers. On Monday, President Hardin will introduce a law named after hill, that will require body-worn cameras to be activated during any enforcement and require police to request or administer aid when the use of force results in bodily harm.

“In cases of egregious and willful violation of the new chapter pertaining to rendering aid, the city may pursue remedies beyond discipline and could seek criminal charges for dereliction of duty,” said Hardin.

A bill like Andre’s Law is also in the works at the state level. Police reform bills have been introduced in the past at the Ohio Statehouse but with a new session, lawmakers from the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus say Andre’s law will be a good start but more will be needed.

“Body cameras is just the tool, it’s just an instrument but unless we have the other very critical aspects, whether it’s initial bias training, all of that training is essential,” said State Sen. Hearcel Craig, (D) Columbus.