Attorney — “Where is the humanity” for Andre’ Hill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of Andre’ Hill, a black man who was shot and killed by a Columbus Police officer, expressed their outrage at what the police body cam videos appear to show.

The family and their attorney, Ben Crump, addressed the media Thursday at 11 a.m. from the Beze Community Center in Columbus.

Crump recounted the details of the shooting shown on the body cams, saying that “not one of the police officers offered medical assistance. Where is the humanity?”

One of Hill’s sisters expressed outrage that Coy’s job performance had been strongly criticized by CPD back in 2008, saying had he been fired then, her brother would still be alive.

“There needs to be change and it needs to be now,” she said.

Hill was fatally shot on Dec. 22 at a home on Oberlin Drive in Columbus. He was later determined to be unarmed and the Franklin County Coroner ruled his death a homicide.

