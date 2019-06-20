ANALYSIS: Ohio Senate unanimously OKs $69 billion budget

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Senate unanimously approved the state’s $69 billion budget Thursday.

The two-year plan, approved by all 33 state senators, puts an emphasis on children, establishing more flexible, permanent graduation requirements, and allowing more schools to refuse to admit unvaccinated students.

The Senate version also lowers income taxes.

The budget now heads back to the state House for its approval, where there are a few sticking points including education funding and small business taxes that will need to be sorted out within the next week.

Watch the video above to see Republican strategist Bob Clegg and Democratic strategist Keary McCarthy analyze the budget and what it means going forward.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools