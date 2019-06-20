ANALYSIS: Ohio Senate unanimously OKs $69 billion budget

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Senate unanimously approved the state’s $69 billion budget Thursday.

The two-year plan, approved by all 33 state senators, puts an emphasis on children, establishing more flexible, permanent graduation requirements, and allowing more schools to refuse to admit unvaccinated students.

The Senate version also lowers income taxes.

The budget now heads back to the state House for its approval, where there are a few sticking points including education funding and small business taxes that will need to be sorted out within the next week.

