Amtrak will release new plan soon, stays silent on future for Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Amtrak says it will release a new plan which will focus on routes that are less than 500 miles long, and will ask Congress for funds to cover expenses.

The company refused to answer whether Ohio, specifically Columbus, is included in this plan. Instead, it referred questions about this to the Ohio Rail Development Commission, the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) and advocacy group All Aboard Ohio.

Amtrak says that the under-500 miles routes are the fastest-growing segment of their service.

“Population growth, changing demographics, travel preferences and environmental concerns all point to new opportunities for intercity passenger rail. We have developed a visionary plan to expand rail service across the nation, providing service to large metropolitan areas that have little or no Amtrak service,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are working with our state partners, local officials and other stakeholders to understand their interests in new and improved Amtrak service and will be releasing that plan soon.

“We will call on Congress to authorize and fund Amtrak’s expansion in such corridors by allowing us to cover most of the initial capital and operating costs of new or expanded routes,” the statement concluded.