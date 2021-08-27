Amish woman dies after semi truck collides with family’s buggy

Bellville, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amish woman died after a semi truck collided with a family’s buggy on State Route 314 on Thursday morning, August 19.

Esther R. Wengerd, 52, of Bellville, was in the buggy driven by her husband Enos Wengerd, 54, and two children when a semi-tractor truck driven by Gary Pettet, 55, of Newark was passing in the intersection.

As Wengerd was turning left onto County Road 14 the buggy was struck by the truck.

Everyone in the buggy went to Ohio Health Mansfield. Pettet was uninjured.

Esther Wengerd died six days later on August 25.

Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mt Gilead Post, is investigating.

