American Red Cross: The time to give blood is now

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to a high number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed now to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.

As the coronavirus pandemic has grown here in the U.S., blood drive cancellations have grown at an alarming rate. To date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been cancelled across the country due to concerns about congregating at workplaces, college campuses and schools amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

These cancellations have resulted in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. More than 80 percent of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at locations like these.

“The time to give is now, especially if you have free time on your hands,” said Rodney Wilson, a communication manager with the American Red Cross. “You are needed. There is something you can do in this situation.”

In the state of Ohio, 341 Red Cross blood drives have been cancelled, resulting in 10,178 fewer blood donations. The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give. Volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

“A lot of the drives are being cancelled,” said Brenda Williams, who is a blood donor. “A lot of people aren’t donating because of this stuff that’s going around and I figured I’m healthy I’ll just give it up.”

The Red Cross expects the number of cancellations to continue to increase, which is causing heightened concern for blood collection organizations and hospitals across the country.



“I’m currently out of work due to what’s going on with the coronavirus so I figured I’d might as well do my part and do what I can to help since I have to time to do so,” Heather Kilkenny said.

This blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies or patients suffering from cancer.

“Patients are still in the hospital every single day needing blood transfusions for many types of medical care,” Wilson said.

At this time, all blood types are needed. The Red Cross just wants people to be willing, ready and healthy because blood will save lives during this pandemic.

“Coronavirus is not transmissible by blood transfusions,” Wilson said. “There’s no need to worry about getting it in that way. You can’t receive it if you receive blood from someone who tested positive for coronavirus. There’s no way you can get it so it’s safe to give and receive blood during this time.”

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.