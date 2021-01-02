American Girl’s 2021 Girl of the Year makes her debut

MIDDLETON, Wis. — American Girl has introduced it’s Girl of the Year for 2021. She is Kira Bailey, a 10-year old Australian with a mission to protect wildlife and address climate change.

“As American Girl kicks off its 35th year, Kira joins our lineup of diverse and purposeful characters who star in stories that reflect the realities of the times—whether it’s historical or modern-day,” says Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “As we all witnessed the bushfires rage in Australia last year and start up again this September, and the devastating wildfires in the western United States, we knew it was important to focus Kira’s story on the major conservation and climate challenges facing our planet today—causes that are extremely important to today’s youth. Through Kira, we hope our fans will learn that we all have a part to play in taking positive action for our planet.”

To create Kira, American Girl worked hand in hand with author Erin Teagan, who holds a master’s degree in science and traveled to Australia to gain a deeper understanding of Kira’s experiences.

In the two-book series, Kira is excited to leave her home state of Michigan and spend her summer abroad at her great-aunts’ Mamie and Lynette’s wildlife sanctuary and vet clinic in Queensland, Australia. There she learns to care for injured or orphaned animals with her new friend Alexis. But when a roving predator and a raging bushfire threaten the sanctuary, Kira must rise to the challenge to protect her family and the animals she loves. In the end, Kira learns you can’t let the fear of the worst keep you from living your best.