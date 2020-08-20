AMC opens 3 Columbus-based AMC theaters for first time in months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been more than five months since one of the largest theater chains last opened its doors to the public.

To celebrate 100 years of operation, 100 AMCs in the United States are reopening Thursday at limited capacity and with safety precautions in place. They will also be selling tickets at 15 cents to honor their first opening and price in 1920.

Theater crews say the moment a guest enters those doors, they will be required to wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose throughout the entire duration of their visit. This is also mandatory for staff. Additionally, if someone forgets their mask, they will have some to purchase for $1.

They say AMCs with recliners already block enough space between rows to allow for social distancing. In traditional seating, they will block off seats surrounding each section. If someone is uncomfortable in their reserved seat, they can move to another socially distant seat after the movie starts or see an associate for assistance or a refund.

Columbus has opened three of its locations: Dublin Village, Lennox and Easton Town Center.

For a full list of the new guidelines visit https://www.amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean#safety-and-health-policies.