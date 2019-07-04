AMBER Alert issued for Virginia toddler in ‘extreme danger’

(WFLA) – Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy who is said to be in “extreme danger.”

According to police, Raequon Alan Ashby, 2, was abducted by his father, Jashar R. Ashby, 21 Wednesday.

Jashar Ashby was last seen in the 100 block of Park Way in Front Royal, Virginia. A red minivan he was driving was later found abandoned, according to troopers.

The toddler has curly brown hair and blue eyes. He is 1 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue “Paw Patrol” shirt with a dark collar and red and black “Paw Patrol” shoes that light up.

Jashar Ashby has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or dial #77 on a cell.